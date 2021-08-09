Аuto trading robot

Forex advisors (Forex robots for automated trading) are based on signals from various indicators that correlate with each other using complex methods.

The Expert Advisor (robot) is written in a special programming language compatible with the Metatrader 4 platform and is installed in the terminal for independent trading.

He does not know fatigue, fear, inattention, inaccuracy and greed. The robot exactly matches the conditions of the trading strategy and makes a profit!





How much do you make in the Forex market?

More often than not, Forex robots sometimes earn more than investors. And all because:

- The EA trades all day, that is, it uses all trading opportunities without exception.

- A Forex expert works much faster than a person. Therefore, it trades at the most optimal price (without losing profit points).

- An automated expert, unlike a human, can trade high-frequency and high-precision strategies that give you much more than classic trading systems.

- The trader is not afraid of the psychological stress, which, as practice shows, reduces the profitability of the average person's trading.





You need an auto trading robot to trade with our robots:

1. Create a brokerage account or use an existing one. You can use any popular broker with tight spreads.

2. PC, laptop or VPS in trading software (Metatrader 4) from your broker (the computer must be online around the clock, 5 days a week).

To keep Metatrader 4 running 24/7, we recommend this Forex VPS provider:

3. Initial deposit to the broker's account for the transaction.

4. The advisor package must be installed in Metatrader in accordance with the tutorial video, FAQ.







