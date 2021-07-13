One Direction Pro EA

One Direction Pro is a development of Euro Hedge EA with the addition of features: + Virtual Stoploss and Takeprofit + Averaging Trailing + Break even + Close by opposite signal + Close in the middle price which aims to reduce the risk and maximize the profit.

With break even and close in the middle price features, One Direction Pro has the ability to generate better profits.





One Direction Pro has 9 entry methods: 1. FIBO Z/ZIG ZAG Wave, entry point base on fibonacci calculations. 2. Trend Specialist, this is my trademark formula for tracking trend movements, calculations using historical average data to predict future price movements. 3. Start With BuySell: Expert will open a buy and sell position simultaneously. 4. MA Cross 1 5. MA Cross 2 6. Fibo Trade Zone, using Fibonacci calculations in determining the trade zone. For the MT4 version, make sure to download the history data first so that the indicator can work optimally during the backtest. 7. Bollinger Bands, entry points based on the high and low channel of the Bollinger Bands indicator. 8. Envelopes, entry points based on channel high and low envelops indicators. 9. Hilo, the entry point is based on determining the daily high and low.





Manage Lot and money :

There are 2 options:

+ Using auto lots with money management that you set yourself and the bot will automatically calculate the lot to be used.

+ Manual lot by filling in the initial start lot.





Manage Grids:

+ Step (in pips): Define step averaging/pyramiding

+ Expanding Step Coefficient: step multiplier coefficient, where the step will widen the more positions are open. If the number is 1, then the step will not widen.





Manage SLTP:

+ Takeprofit and stoploss are based on first open position.





Average Trailing:

Trailing is done simultaneously for all positions when the average profit target reaches the specified target.





Manage Drawdown Reduction :

Close partial is used to partially close a losing position. There are 2 options that can be used:

1. Close partial by money/pips

2. Close partial by percentage profit.





Manage Close:

1. Close Opposite : Close all positions if there is an opposite signal. 2. Close in Middle Price: Close all positions if the price reaches the average buy and sell value. 3. Cut loss (in money): Close all positions when reaching a certain floating loss in money. This applies to current charts. 4. Cut loss by Drawdown(in percentage): Close all positions when it reaches a certain drawdown in percentage.





Manage News For the MT4 version it will use economic news calendar from the web https://ec.forexprostools.com . DST (Daylight Saving Time) and GMT Offset are calculated automatically.

The MT5 version will use the economic news calendar built in from the MT5 terminal.

News filter will stop all adding new positions, and will only close positions when the profit target is reached. How to set news filter on MT4 version https://ec.forexprostools.com in the list of allowed URL tab 'Advisors'. To make sure the news filter is working properly, the user needs to set the web addressin the list of allowed URL tab 'Advisors'. The settings are done in the following order: Tools\options\expert advisors and tick allow webrequest for listed URL and paste the following link: Click here https:

and click ok.



Suggestions for using bots: It is very important to be able to find a broker who has consistency between backtest, demo and real trade. Although backtest and real trade will not be 100% the same, but at least not so much different. + Before using it on a standard account, I highly recommend to use a cent account for a trial first, If the broker does not have a cent account, use a demo account. In addition, to ensure the compatibility of the system offered by One Direction Pro with the system at your broker. Because not all brokers have the same characteristics, both in the speed of order fulfillment, slippage, spread, freezelevel and stoplevel. Recommended Brokers: All brokers who can provide low spreads and commissions with trustworthy licenses. Contact me for a suitable broker name . The following are trade session expert advisor that can be used to accurately determine trading hours. NEWS REMINDER



