Trend or Range -The Ultimate Indicator

For the traders around the world either newbie or experienced trader, the main difficulty is to find when the price is going to trend or when the price id going to trend,

Because the market moves from the period of high volatility to the period of low volatility and from the period of low volatility to the period of high volatility continuously. As you know in high volatility the price trends and in low volatility the price consolidates.

But the old saying is "Trend is your Friend". Every body would love to trade in the Trend, So we used advanced calculations and methods to design this Indicator so that we can get the accurate Trend and range periods of the currency pairs.

It's better to use this Indicator in conjunction with another signal Indicator, so that you will get winning trades consistently.

Don't miss out the video in this blog. I have demoed with manual back test with a very very simple strategy and proved the effectiveness of this indicator.

No setting has to be changed in this indicator. If you wish you can change the look back period. that too don't exceed the look bock period above 300.

If any any clarification, suggestions please feel free to contact me.

