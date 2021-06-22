S&P 500: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

At the start of today's Asian session, S&P 500 futures are trading above important short-term support levels 4217.0, 4193.0, maintaining long-term positive momentum (see also "Fundamental Analysis and Recommendations")





The price is also in the zone above the medium-term support level of 4165.0, above which nothing threatens long positions in the S&P 500.





A breakdown of the local resistance level of 4267.0 will be a signal for the resumption of the bullish trend of the S&P 500 and its further growth.

Support levels: 4217.0, 4193.0, 4165.0, 4060.0, 3965.0, 3860.0

Resistance levels: 4244.0, 4267.0, 4300.0, 4325.0, 4400.0

Trading recommendations

Sell ​​Stop 4135.0. Stop-Loss 4245.0. Targets 4060.0, 3965.0, 3860.0

Buy Stop 4245.0. Stop-Loss 4135.0. Targets 4267.0, 4300.0, 4325.0, 4400.0

*) S&P500: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

**) the most up-to-date "hot" analytics and trading recommendations (including entries into trades "by-the-market") - https://t.me/fxrealtrading



