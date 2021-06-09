USD/CAD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

USD / CAD is trading below important long-term resistance levels 1.2450, 1.2970, 1.2670. Remaining below the key resistance levels 1.2450, 1.2670, in fact, USD / CAD is in the bear market zone. A breakdown of the short-term support level of 1.2085 will be a signal for the resumption of short positions in USD / CAD (see also "Fundamental Analysis and Recommendations")





In an alternative scenario, a signal for a possible start of a reversal and breaking of the bearish trend will be a breakdown of important resistance levels 1.2160 (Fibonacci level 50% of downward correction in the wave of USD / CAD growth from 0.9700 to 1.4600), 1.2175 with the prospect of growth to resistance levels 1.2450, 1.2670.





Support levels: 1.2085, 1.2010

Resistance levels: 1.2118, 1.2160, 1.2175, 1.2240, 1.2450, 1.2540, 1.2670, 1.2740

Trading recommendations

Sell ​​by market, Sell Stop 1.2080. Stop-Loss 1.2120. Take-Profit 1.2010, 1.1900

Buy Stop 1.2120. Stop-Loss 1.2080. Take-Profit 1.2160, 1.2175, 1.2240, 1.2450, 1.2540, 1.2670, 1.2740

*) USD/CAD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

**) the most up-to-date "hot" analytics and trading recommendations (including entries into trades "by-the-market") - https://t.me/fxrealtrading

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