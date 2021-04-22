EUR/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

The unconditional focus of traders' attention today is the ECB meeting. Market participants will closely follow the ECB meeting. Probably, following this meeting, the key interest rate of the ECB will remain at the same level of 0%. The ECB's rate on deposits for commercial banks is also likely to remain at -0.5%. It is also unlikely that the ECB will make important statements following today's meeting. Most likely, ECB leaders will prefer to take a wait and see attitude, at least until the publication in June of the quarterly report on financial conditions and inflation prospects (see "Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations")





Support levels: 1.1983, 1.1950, 1.1933, 1.1915, 1.1845, 1.1780, 1.1710, 1.1600, 1.1560

Resistance levels: 1.2065, 1.2100, 1.2180, 1.2270, 1.2340, 1.2555, 1.2580, 1.2600

Trading Recommendations

Sell ​​Stop 1.1990. Stop-Loss 1.2085. Take-Profit 1.1950, 1.1933, 1.1915, 1.1845, 1.1780, 1.1710, 1.1600, 1.1560

Buy Stop 1.2085. Stop-Loss 1.1990. Take-Profit 1.2100, 1.2180, 1.2270, 1.2340, 1.2555, 1.2580, 1.2600

*) for trading, I choose THIS BROKER and use VPS (to receive a bonus, enter the promo code - zomro_17601)

**) EUR/USD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

***) the most up-to-date "hot" analytics and trading recommendations (including entries into trades "by-the-market") - https://t.me/fxrealtrading

***) trade! invite partners! earn!



