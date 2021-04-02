WTI Oil: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

The price of WTI oil remains positive (see "Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations")





. This brand of oil continues to trade in upward channels on the daily and weekly charts, above key support levels with a target of $ 70.00 per barrel.

Support levels: 60.61, 59.10, 55.50, 52.00, 50.90, 50.00, 46.50, 45.00, 41.90

Resistance levels: 62.00, 66.30, 68.00, 70.00

Trading recommendations

Sell Stop 58.80. Stop-Loss 62.10. Take-Profit 55.50, 52.00, 50.90, 50.00, 46.50, 45.00, 41.90

Buy Stop 62.10. Stop-Loss 58.80. Take-Profit 66.30, 68.00, 70.00

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**) WTI: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

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