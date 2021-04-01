S&P 500: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

The S&P 500 maintains positive momentum, remaining in the bull market. Above the support levels 3948.0, 3906.0, 3885.0, nothing threatens long positions.

A breakdown of the local resistance level of 3994.0 will confirm the forecast (see "Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations")





for further growth in the S&P 500.

Support levels: 3948.0, 3906.0, 3885.0, 3700.0, 3600.0

Resistance levels: 3994.0, 4000.0, 4100.0

Trading recommendations

Sell Stop 3938.0. Stop-Loss 4010.0. Targets 3906.0, 3885.0, 3700.0, 3600.0

Buy Stop 4010.0. Stop-Loss 3938.0. Targets 4100.0, 4200.0

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**) S&P 500: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

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