AUD/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

Economic growth rates, government bond yields and the Fed's restrained position in relation to growth in government bond yields support the US dollar, putting pressure on competing currencies (see "Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations")





Further improvement of the economic situation in the United States will lead to further strengthening of the dollar. The decline in AUD / USD is likely to continue to the support levels of 0.7510, 0.7410. A breakdown of the support level of 0.7285 will finally return AUD / USD to a long-term downtrend.