USD/CAD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

USD / CAD is still inclined to further decline. However, a breakdown of the resistance level 1.2740 may provoke further growth of the pair towards resistance levels 1.2880, 1.2940, 1.3040 (see "Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations").

Trading scenarios

Sell ​​Stop 1.2680. Stop-Loss 1.2755. Take-Profit 1.2643, 1.2590, 1.2500, 1.2460, 1.2170

Buy Stop 1.2755. Stop-Loss 1.2680. Take-Profit 1.2880, 1.2940, 1.3040, 1.3070, 1.3160, 1.3200

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**) USD/CAD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations



