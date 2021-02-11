S&P 500: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

In general, and above the key support levels 3397.0 (highs on the eve of the fall in February 2020), 3475.0 (ЕМА200 on the daily chart), the long-term positive dynamics of the S&P 500 remains (see Technical and Fundamental Analysis on 11/02/2021)

Trading recommendations

Sell ​​Stop 3872.0. Stop-Loss 3910.0. Targets 3802.0, 3764.0, 3588.0, 3475.0, 3300.0, 3230.0

Buy by market, Buy Stop 3935.0. Stop-Loss 3890.0. Targets 4000.0, 4100.0

*) for trading, I choose THIS BROKER and use VPS (to receive a bonus, enter the promo code - zomro_17601)

**) S&P 500: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations



