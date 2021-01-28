telegram MT4 order channel manager setup

In this article, I want to explain step-by-step setup for using Telegram MT4 Order Channel Manager.





ORDER MANAGER



1. Open MT4 Terminal, go to Files > Options. (or press Ctrl+O)

In "Expert Advisors" tab, check "Allow Webrequest for listed URL" and add https://api.telegram.org/





2. Open Telegram chat app. And search "botfather"





3. Click "Start" and type "/newbot"





4. Create bot name and bot username





5. Copy token to Telegram MT4 Order Channel Manager EA, and run the EA





6. Open your bot and click "Start"





7. Now you can use all the feature





TELEGRAM CHANNEL



1. Open Telegram app and create New Channel





2. Select Private Channel





3. Add your bot as Administratos Channel













4. Check your Channel ID. Open https://web.telegram.org and login to your Telegram account





5. Select your Channel and look at the web address bar. There will be something like this :

https://web.telegram.org/#/im?p=cxxxxxxxxxx_45xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

We use 10 digits number between "c" and "_"





6. Input Channel ID by adding "-100" in front of 10 digits number. It will be -100xxxxxxxxxx. Turn ON Telegram Channel Menu





7. Open/Close Order will be broadcast to Channel







