Welcome to the expert advisor Breaking Bad guide. The name Breaking Bad is taken from a very famous TV show. In this article, I will review all the parameter, share some settings files and help you optimize the EA.





Breaking Bad

Breaking Bad is an expert that uses home-made indicators to trade the trend. The entries are made in stop and limit order and a grid follows. Securities are available to protect the capital.

Default settings are best on EURUSD H1 with a 1000$ balance.

Recommended amount for one pair is 1000$ for 0.01 initial lot.

Recommended account type is ECN account.

It is recommended to withdraw your profits regularly and to use a security to protect the capital in case of a major market movement against the trend.





EA settings