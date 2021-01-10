MH Expert Advisor USD 300

Minimum balance required

If deposit $100 use cent account , If deposit $500 use cent account, If deposit $900 use cent account, If deposit $1000 use micro account.

MH Expert Advisor works for this pairs:





Parameter settings for EUR/USD M5

MINIM_DAILY_PROFIT = 10000

BATAS_FREE_MARGIN = 50

JAM_ON = 1

JAM_OFF = 23

HEDGING = false

PARAMETER0 = PROSENTASE FLOATING MINUS

prosentase_floating_minus = -100

PARAMETER1 = RSI

PERIOD_RSI = 14

LEVEL_OS = 30

LEVEL_OB = 70

SHIFT_RSI = 1

digit_belakang_lot = 2

lots = 0.01

USE_COMPOUND = true

KETAHANAN = 66666

tp_in_money = 999999

TP = 50

SL = 0

USE_MARTY = true

range = 35

multiplier = 1.5

MAX_OP_BUY = 5

MAX_OP_SELL = 5

MagicNumber = 12345

Slippage = 3





Buy or rent The MH Expert Advisor https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35685

Demo account using MH Expert Advisor https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/776497

Recommendation broker

Support all broker select ECN account. If you change the parameter settings. Please try a demo account first until 3 months.

BEST TRADING PLAN USING THE MH EXPERT ADVISOR If initial deposit of $1000. And the price drops, the loss balance reaches 50%. Funds must be added to the account according to the initial deposit of $1000 to avoid margin calls and account burnings.

Disclaimer

Forex trading has a risk of losing all your money. Martingale and hedging systems that we have used now are kind of risky in the forex trading considering they involve a lot of lots. We do not encourage newbies and beginners to take these systems and strategies because you would lose your money and forex account as well. There is no warranty if the automatic system would generate profits in the future.