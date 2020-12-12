Stop EA operation process-Need situation: weekly profit target, increase/decrease initial lot size, withdrawal





First install the Experts

1. These are the files that you would have downloaded.

2. Open the data folder.

3. Open MQL4 file.

4. Open the Experts folder.

5. Paste the files.

6. Restart MetaTrader 4.

Note that there will be an expiration date, please contact us if you need to, we will only reply to email support@hkalgotradinginstitute.com





how to use?

Enter the approximate amount of money earned each week in Equity take profit



Easy Multi Currency Algo Trading can earn approximately 30-80 USD per week

Advanced Multi Currency EA can earn approximately 80-200 USD per week







Using Easy Multi Currency Algo Trading is recommended to set Equity take profit current principal +50 USD

For example, your current account Balance is 3000, you need to set it as 3000+50=3050.

When the Equity account reaches 3050 USD, this EA will close all orders and turn off the automatic trading switch system.





Using Advanced Multi Currency EA , it is recommended to set the Equity take profit current principal + 150 USD. For example, if your current account Balance is 5123, you need to set it to 5123+150=5273.

When the account Equity reaches 5273 USD, the EA will close all orders and turn off the automatic trading switch system.

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*Note that the above are all recommended USD accounts, accounts in other currencies are not applicable After the EA turns off all orders and turns off the automatic trading switch system, you can withdraw the profit earned this week every week. Re-run with the same principal next week.



