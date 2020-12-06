Additional and extended information about the Easy/Advanced Multi Currency EA

> Advantages of the Easy/Advanced Multi Currency EA

Easy to configure

Suitable for beginners and professionals

It can work with any financial instruments (Forex, Crypto, CFD, Futures, Metals)

It can be optimized in the strategy tester

It can trade on any time periods

It has multiple modes of trading: with the trend and against the trend

It has multiple averaging modes, including smart and partial averaging

The expert advisor automatically takes fees and swaps into account

Unlike other expert advisors that use the order grid trading method, can simultaneously trade for buy and sell, use trailing stop for orders, and calculate trading lots using Custom settings .





> Operation algorithm

Depending on the chosen trading strategy, the expert advisor can trade constantly without waiting for signals from the trading strategy, or it can wait for a signal from the trading strategy, and the signal can be applied both to the beginning of trading and to subsequent orders. The EA trades using the order network method.

If the price goes in a profitable direction after opening an order, the expert advisor will use the break-even trading method using a Trailing stop. (The movement of the stop loss to the profitable zone in the wake of the price). When the profit condition is met, another order with the same lot as the previous one will be opened for the order in the same direction. In this way, the expert advisor will try to use trend trading as efficiently as possible.

If the price goes in a losing direction after opening an order, the EA will automatically open averaging orders in order to close all current orders as quickly and profitably as possible. Depending on the EA settings, averaging orders can be opened with a fixed minimum lot or with a constantly increasing lot.

The expert advisor has unique methods for calculating prices, in which the trading algorithm can quickly reduce a losing position and increase profits on profitable orders. Partial closing occurs in virtual mode, which means that Your broker will never see the price at which the EA will close orders.

Unlike other expert advisors that use the order network trading method, Easy/Advanced Multi Currency EA can simultaneously trade for buy and sell, use trailing stop for orders, and calculate trading lots using several algorithms.

Parameters : === General settings ===



Back Test Mode - do it once, then back test correctly

Open new series - on / off beginning of a new series of orders.

Start lots - the lot remains unchanged, for all orders, the lot specified in the "fixed lot or percentage value" setting is used. Example: (0.01, 0.01, 0.01, 0.01, 0.01, 0.01, 0.01, 0.01, 0.01)

Trade type- the setting allows you to choose a trading strategy based on indicators or non-indicator trading or picking up manual orders.

Trade Buy - allow the adviser to buy.

Trade Sell - allow the adviser to sell.

Volatility Trade - filter based on intraday volatility.

=== Grid settings ===



Custom number of grid order - activation of grid order .

grid order . Custom grid order Lot - lot multiplier for the following orders.

Lot - lot multiplier for the following orders. Custom grid GAP Step - Minimum GAP distance between Support/Resistance Levels



=== Zone recovery hedge settings ===



Use Zone recovery hedge- allow the adviser to trade both direction buy and sell.

Custom hedge order Lot multiplier - lot multiplier for the following orders.

Custom hedge order GAP Step - distance between orders.



=== Exit settings ===



TP - take profit, in account currency.

SL - stop loss, in account currency.

Use Breakeven Start - activation of a Breakeven .

Use Breakeven Stop- distance from the price when activating a Breakeven .

. Use Trail Start - activation of a trailing .

Trail Start - activation of a trailing . Use Trail Stop - distance from the price when activating a trailing .

Trail Stop - distance from the price when activating a trailing . Magic - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders.













