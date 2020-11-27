TRADING TIPS FOR AUD/USD (27.11.2020)

Long positions remain preferable in the current situation.

A breakout of the local resistance level 0.7410 (27-month highs) will be a signal for renewed AUD / USD growth towards the resistance levels 0.7500 (50% Fibonacci level), 0.7980 (61.8% Fibonacci level and the upper border of the ascending channel on the weekly chart).

In the alternative scenario, and after the breakdown of the support levels 0.7326, 0.7243 (ЕМА200 on the 4-hour chart), the AUD / USD will resume falling towards the support levels 0.7037, 0.7020.

A signal for the implementation of this scenario will be a breakdown of the short-term support level 0.7361 (ЕМА200 on the 15-minute chart).





Support levels: 0.7361, 0.7340, 0.7326, 0.7243, 0.7210, 0.7085, 0.7037, 0.7020

Resistance levels: 0.7410, 0.7500, 0.7850, 0.7980





Also see -> "Fundamental Analysis and Trading Recommendations"





*) for trading, I choose THIS BROKER and use VPS (to get a bonus, enter the promo code - zomro_17601)

*) my signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/edayprofit



