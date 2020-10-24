PRESENTATION OF RESULTS AND PERFORMANCE





Dear









All intelligence applied to performance! Trust in Maryland FX is growing, as are profits. Today we are in the tenth week, with an accumulated profit of 59%. I appreciate the countless messages received. I will attach the updated financial results for you. As you can see, we have a good daily rate of return and a good monthly forecast.





Important note: in the week of December 02 to 06 there will be no negotiations. If you have any questions you can call me in the private chat, it will be a pleasure to answer.













So, don't hesitate ... Join me here