Fast Copy — Internet Copy — Description of functions

Hi, just a couple of questions please:

1. If I have my bot attached to a chart already then adding this expert to another chart of the same currency will be working just fine?

2. Does the comment that I write, overwrite the original comment by my bot (my new comment is the only comment to read in the slave accounts?)

3. Lot by Balance means that if master account has $500 balance with 0.05 lot and slave account has $3000 balance, then the slave acc loy will then have an 0.3 lot right?

4. I can use the license on as many terminals I want right?

5. It can be used with different brokers?

Thanks