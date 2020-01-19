Kulioyo Trading Diary (Fx) 20200113 - 20200118









日期Date Week 03 ---20200113- 20200118



Profit growth (WoW) : 1.35%

(Week On Week vs previous week)



本周获利交易记录

Trading History and gain of the week



交易单序号与MT4相符

Ticket number and Order number are tally with MT4



回归重点，外汇交易---高风险，高回报

Focus to Forex Trading, High Risk High Return !!!!!



外汇交易策略，如同厨艺煎炸爆炒，各有所好，能赚就好，不攻击不评论

My trading strategy cover from technical & fundamental analysis, as long as we see return and never criticize others.



Myfxbook 成绩作证

Proven result by MyFxbook



本人提供代操盘，欢迎志同道合PM 详情

Fund Management available, kindly PM for more info or



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