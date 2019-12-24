(24 December 2019)DAILY MARKET BRIEF 2:New year, new decade: 12 messages for you

But while navigating market uncertainty and risks is bumpy at times, we see a number of choices investors can consider to smooth the investment path ahead:
1. Go "middle of the road" in bonds
Yields
on the safest bonds are low, while risks are rising among some high yield issuers. Our favorite part of the bond market at present is emerging
market US dollar-denominated sovereign debt.
2. Prefer consumer to business
Looking
past a Phase 1 deal, we cannot rule out that US-China tensions do not flare up again. In this environment, companies that depend more on
consumer spending will be more stable than those dependent on business spending, in our view.
3. Boost your yield amid low rates for longer
Central
banks across the world cut rates in 2019, and rates look set to stay lower for longer. Against that backdrop you should consider strategies
that boost the yield in your portfolio, including dividend and quality stocks, option selling strategies, and bonds in the crossover zone
between investment grade and high yield in Europe.
4. Borrowing amid low rates for longer
Borrowing
may be beneficial to some investors in the context of a broader financial plan, potentially boosting portfolio returns, averting the need
to sell assets that offer upside, and to increasing diversification.
5. Building defensive equity exposure
Investors
afraid to deploy capital with stocks at an all-time high could think about defensive equity entry strategies as one option to earn income. A
put-writing strategy might be the right choice for you if you expect range-bound markets and higher volatility.
6. Investing with downside protection
If you are worried about market downside, investors can take advantage of relatively low volatility at present to consider strategies to reduce portfolio volatility or add explicit protection. They might increase their diversification via dynamic or systematic allocation strategies, or through structured solutions such as notes that offer a degree of capital protection. Read more here.
7. EM and APAC equities to outperform
The
US and China have announced a Phase 1 trade deal, alleviating some of the uncertainty arising from the ongoing trade conflict. Emerging
market fundamentals, which have already started to stabilize in Asia, are now providing slight tailwinds for stocks in the region.
8. GBP is undervalued
The
British pound has been undervalued against the dollar since 2014, and since the Brexit referendum the extent of its undervaluation has
increased. If you have UK assets in your portfolio, we think you should not currency hedge that exposure.
9. Gold as a hedge against political uncertainty
We
see gold appreciating in 2020, albeit at a slower pace than in 2019. Political uncertainty could send safe-haven flows into gold. And since
gold is priced in US dollars, a weaker dollar would in turn push gold prices higher. If you want to learn more about gold,
10. Go alternative and long-term amid uncertainty
If
you are not likely to need to access a portion of your funds in the medium term and want to lock up funds to avoid being unsettled by uncertainty
in markets, you could shift assets you would otherwise allocate to liquid public equities into private markets, and earn additional
potential return.
11. Go sustainable
Consumers,
governments, and regulators are all going to be big drivers of a shift toward sustainable investments and products over the next decade, and
we think investors who get ahead of that trend will be rewarded.
12. Winning in a Decade of Transformation
In a Decade of Transformation we see particular opportunity in three key areas: a) digital transformation, and the confluence between 5G, AI, and Big Data, which will remake numerous business models, b) genetic therapies, which represent a potential paradigm shift in medicine, c) water, as the world tackles the mismatch between global demand and supply for water.
By
UBS