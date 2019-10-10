EA INVESTO: ALWAYSTREND

AlwaysTrend - new modification for EA Investo

The standard mode of operation of the EA Investo has a number of disadvantages that limit its versatility.





Taking into account the above information, we have started to develop a new method of calculation for the multi-currency index. After going through dozens of options, the desired result was obtained. Since the structure of the Invest expert Advisor allows you to easily add new modifications to the core of the expert Advisor, the previous modifications will not change. This approach will not confuse users when installing updates. We also continue testing standard EA modes.

Small real account for debugging and tests: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/621319

Demo account for multicurrency symbiosis research: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/621016









AlwaysTrend

Having received a new more perfect index, all development will have to start over. This will make the research process more open and show the stages that the expert passes. Alwaystrend system always in a deal, buy or sell. Thus, its results can be indirectly perceived as the ability of the new index to predict.





H1 was chosen as the working timeframe. This timeframe is less prone to distortions associated with different time settings of brokers and is large enough for confident forecasting.





The results make it clear that we are on the right track. That is why we decided to add the "Always in the market" mode as a separate modification(available since version 1.3).





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