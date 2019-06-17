Trading with Weis Wave with Speed Index

AUDNZD -1H These are the reasons that most probably support and fib is not going to hold and go bullish:

First let's look at history:

1. We were going up until we hit resistance with a fake break and the last up wave is having the highest speed index of 35.2 of all up moves except the first wave which was the first push with speed index of 48.3

2. First down wave with the highest volume of the last 5 down waves with easy of move

3. Hard time to move up - Speed Index 23.8

4. The up wave starting from support and fib seems to have hard time to move up High Speed Index of 30.3 . If it finishes with a high speed index and the new down wave

breaks the fib then we are going down to 100 Fib.





and as forecasted properly since we are reading the market piece by piece AUDNZD went down to 100 Fib.



