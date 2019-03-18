GOLD threatening further upside pressure nearer term as it closed higher the past week. The pair looks to move higher towards the 1,310.00 resistance zone in the new week. Further out, resistance resides at the 1,320.00 level where a break will aim at the 1,330.00 level. A turn above there will expose the 1,340.00 level. Further out, resistance stands at the 1,350.00 level. Its daily RSI is pointing higher suggesting further strength. On the downside, support comes in at the 1,290.00 level where a break will turn attention to the 1,280.00 level. Further down, a cut through here will open the door for a move lower towards the 1,270.00 level. Below here if seen could trigger further downside pressure targeting the 1,260.00 level. All in all, GOLD looks to move further higher in the days ahead.







