--------------------------------------------------------HIBgRID --------------------------------------------------------



Description:

The HIBgRID is a Hybrid Grid trading strategy based on the mean reverting characteristics of the pair GBP/CAD during low volatility and low volume period, meaning after New York closes until Tokyo has just opened.









The EA utilizes the mathematical principles of a Ornstein–Uhlenbeck process to identify trading opportunities with higher success probability.

After a signal and a trade is opened, if the price behaves following the mean-reverting process the EA will calculate the most likely target profit and close the trade.

In case the price behaviour turns out to be not mean-reverting the Risk Manager will close the first trade at a lower profit target or even with a small loss.

In case the target profit is not reached and the Risk Manager does not identify early evidences of a non mean-reverting distribution the EA will open recovery orders up to a maximum of 4 open orders.

The EA utilizes a proprietary dynamic grid logic with light lot size increment in order to minimize drawdown and risk exposure.





Parameters:



Standard setting can be used for GBPCAD 1M,

Lot size: Standard settings 0.03. Lot size to be utilized for the specified balance

For balance: Standard settings: 1000. Balance used to calculate lot size. As an example: lot size 0,03 X balance 1.000 means that with a balance of 10.000 the EA will open trade for 0.3 lot size.

Max slippage: Standard settings 1. Maximum allowed slippage. As the EA works with market orders it is necessary to make sure no trades are opened in case of a significant slippage.

Max allowed Draw Down Standard settings -0.25 as a factor of the current balance. In case the equity drops below this threshold the EA will close all orders as a capital protection measure. As en example, balance is 10.000, Max allowed draw down is -0.2, this means that if the equity goes below 8.000 the EA will close all open orders. VERY IMPORTANT: respect the standard ratio Lot/MaxDD: If your want to set your max risk at 10%, then use 0.01 lot per 1000 and max draw down -0.1.

3 days swap/rollover filter It is recommended not to trade against the three days rollover (usually between Wednesday and Thursday night for the majority of brokers). In case of GBP/CAD the EA will not open BUY orders just before the 2 days rollover.





Broker GMT offset. The EA is designed to work with a New York close broker, meaning GMT +2 or GMT +3 during DLS. So if you run the EA with a new close broker like ICmarkets or Darwinex, or Axitrade leave the parameter in standard settings, meaning 0.



















Backtest:

As the spread plays an essential role in the real performance and it is used also as a volatility filter especially before rollover/swap charge and during strong price movement, only a tick by tick, 99% accuracy variable spread test has a statistical meaning. Please avoid testing with fixed spread as it is worthless.

My backtest use Dukascopy data with a negative cap of 28 points and minimum of 12 points. This is the closer to the best ECN broker real conditions.

















Spread comparision during EA operations:









The average difference between ICMarkets and Dukascopy is around 27/28 points.

This is the backtest results with standard settings and standard risk













If you dare to risk more, around 30% this is the result:





32% CAGR per year.
















