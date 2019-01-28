Version 5.00 updated October 03, 2019.

ProjectX is an automated trading robot adviser using several trading strategies:

scalping, intraday trading, netting. As inputs, indicators and candlestick analysis are used.

ProjectX is a combination of the efforts of the developer and users to improve an existing product.

ProjectX is a search, creation of new, improvement of existing trading methods.

ProjectX is the implementation of user ideas in the adviser.