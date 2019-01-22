AUDUSD weakens on further pullback threats as it saw price extension during early trading on Tuesday. On the upside, resistance stands at the 1.7200 level. A cut through here will turn attention to the 0.7250 level and then the 0.7300 level. A violation will set the stage for a retarget of the 0.7350 level. Support resides at the 0.7100 level where a breach will aim at the 0.7050 level. Below here will set the stage for a run at the 0.7000 level with a cut through here targeting further downside pressure towards the 0.6950 level. On the whole, AUDUSD faces further downside threats.







