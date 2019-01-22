GBPUSD: Options And Futures Analysis For January 22, 2019





The closest important resistance level on the daily timeframe is the monthly heder resistance level at 1.3055.

When the asset quotes are fixed above the indicated option resistance level, the next goal is to increase the option gain level of a significant number of positions for descending (1.3193).

The nearest long-term support level is the monthly market maker balance (1.2814).





The next level of support is the optional level of gain in buying positions (1.2453).

The key level for trading on Tuesday, January 22, is the option balance of the day (1.2837).

When consolidating above the indicated level, the immediate goal of growth is the zone of 12% of buyers (1.2957-1.2975).





The next growth target is the zone of 16% of buyers (1.3052-1.3096)

In case of fixing below the level of the option balance of the day, the target target for the decline is the weekly balance of the market maker (1.2764).

Dmitry Zeland, an analyst at MTrading.