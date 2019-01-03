CRUDE OIL looks to recover further higher on corrective upside pressure. Support lies at the 46.50 level where a break will expose the 46.00 level. A cut through here will set the stage for a run at the 45.50 level. Further down, support comes in at the 45.00 level. On the upside, resistance resides at the 47.50 level. Further out, resistance comes in at the 48.00 level. A break above here will aim at the 48.50 level and then the 49.00 level followed by the 49.50 level. Its daily RSI is bullish and pointing higher suggesting more strength. All in all, CRUDE OIL remains biased to the downside medium term but with risk of a recovery.



