All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts ThanksGiving And Black Friday 21 November 2018, 23:30 Mubyarto Nababan 0 78 ThanksGiving Day + Black Friday will be my Focus This Week.( USD) . Thursday and Friday Nov 2018.. To add comments, please log in or register Documentation for Market Profile Session Other 23 0 Documentation for Market Profile Suite Other 27 0 ☑ Trade Only the True Breakouts that truly matter. Analytics & Forecasts 33 0 1 Optimization of MA7 Agave C3 | EURUSD | M15 Other 30 0 IDR Candles Indicator Trading Systems 67 0 Optimization of MA7 Agave C3 | EURUSD | M15 Other 43 0 Ai Breakout X Trading Strategies 56 0 1 HyperTrend Indicator My Trading 52 0 EA Testing Workflow: What to Track (KPIs) So You Don’t Quit Too Early My Trading 52 0 139 Top 5 High-Impact Economic Events This Week (January 19–23, 2026) 224 Gold Daily Analysis (19 January 2026): Hanging Man Pattern and Market Context 128 Mastering XAUUSD Daily: What Smart Traders Are Watching Today, January 19,2026 forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB