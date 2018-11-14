USDJPY rejects higher prices on loss of momentum leaving risk of a move lower. On the upside, resistance comes in at 114.50 level. Above here will turn focus to the 115.00 level. Further out, we expect a possible move towards the 115.50 level if the earlier level is taken out. On the downside, support comes in at the 113.50 level where a break will target the 113.00 level. A break through that level will turn focus to the 112.50 level and then lower towards the 112.00 level. On the whole, USDJPY faces further upside pressure medium term but with caution of a move lower.







