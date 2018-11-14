Opportunities for buying the Euro New Zealand .. Points of entry during the week





The pair fell sharply during the last two weeks of a decline from 1.74 without being able to resist the violent declines suffered by the economic news in New Zealand

But we do not expect the decline to continue much, especially as we can respond as it falls within the recent declines on the basket of the euro in general and the impact of some of the disadvantages resulting from the new Italian budget more than affected by the performance of the New Zealand

On the MACD we are seeing weak positive signs for the pair that might tell us that we are on the verge of an imminent rally for the pair which we have been observing for some time

Props and resistors

We are currently trading near the strongest support at 1.65 which has always proved its ability to push the pair higher again, the strongest resistance is currently near the 1.70 levels which we expect to reach within two weeks of trading to re-target the resistance levels 1.73

Trading Recommendation

Buy from current levels 1.6616

Stop loss 1.6350

Take profit in three stages by closing part of the contracts at each stage as follows

Make a first profit at 1.6915

Make a second profit at 1.7090



