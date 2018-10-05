(05 OCTOBER 2018)Crude Oil (WTI):Watch 73.90.





Pivot (invalidation): 75.40

Our preference

Short positions below 75.40 with targets at 73.90 & 73.35 in extension.

Alternative scenario

Above 75.40 look for further upside with 75.95 & 76.45 as targets.

Comment

As Long as 75.40 is resistance, expect a return to 73.90. Crude Oil broke below the rising

channel.

(By Swissquote TRADING CENTRAL)