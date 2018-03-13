Real Trade announces the launch of a new RT-CRYPTO project

13.03.2018

A growing number of traders began to turn their attention to the cryptocurrency market. Taking into account wishes and needs of our customers, we decided to launch a start-up on creating a crypto-version of a Forex broker. All transactions will be conducted exclusively in cryptocurrencies.

To get acquainted with the main provisions of this project please visit www.rt-crypto.io

The 1st stage of our ICO has just started and you currently have an excellent opportunity to take part in the project by purchasing #RTCoin tokens with a 50% discount.





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