(05 MARCH 2018)DAILY MARKET BRIEF 2:CHF will weaken, as national bank profits
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(05 MARCH 2018)DAILY MARKET BRIEF 2:CHF will weaken, as national bank profits

5 March 2018, 13:22
Jiming Huang
Jiming Huang
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Some of the risk that has boosted the Swiss Franc is deflating. Germany’s grand coalition is now firmly on track, and US President Trump’s trade war is more likely a threat than a reality. Italy’s elections were somewhat indecisive, which means that a game-changing shift towards anti EU policy is not imminent. We remain negative on CHF against USD and EUR. 

Meanwhile, the Swiss National Bank turned in bumper results for 2017: profit of CHF 54.4 billion, up 29% from 2016, with CHF 49.7 billion earned in foreign currencies and CHF 3.1 billion from gold holdings. The central and the cantonal governments will be cheering, because they will share a profit distribution of CHF 2 billion. 

By Peter Rosenstreich

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