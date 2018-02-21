Daily economic digest from Forex.ee

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Wednesday, February 21st

The EUR/USD pair looks heavy this week, getting closer to the level of 1.2300, on the back of ongoing demand for the US currency. Seems that US bulls are still keeping control over the market, thereby forming widespread trend. However, today all eyes will remain glued to the release of FOMC minutes, which will be especially interesting in view of recent uptick in the US inflation, as investors are awaiting for fresh updates regarding further Fed monetary policy tightening path. Besides the FOMC protocols, investors will also pay attention to the data from the US housing market, however, the US dollar price dynamics will remain the decisive factor for the pair, since we were able to make sure of this earlier.

The GBP/USD pair has stalled decline and now is consolidating its positions in the region of 1.3900, as we are heading into the busy session. Today we are expecting important releases from both economies, which will be able to set up pair’s next short-term direction. However, GBP/USD still remains under pressure of several bearish factors, like higher demand for the US dollar and ongoing Brexit fears, which also could take a part in determining pair’s further direction. On the data front, both economies have prepared us important events, such as UK inflation report hearings and release of the minutes from the latest FOMC meeting, which will also be able to form further trajectory of the pair later during the NA session.

The AUD/USD pair remains under pressure of several bearish factors, having slipped below the level of 0.7900. The key navigator of this Wednesday remains ongoing growth of the US dollar against its main competitors, which drives the most part of the major currency pairs. Moreover, weaker demand for higher-yielding assets, backed by upcoming FOMC minutes, is another negative factor for the risky Aussie today. And finally, red numbers from the Australian housing market also provided the pair with negative impact, which was intensified by the outcome of the latest RBA meeting, where the regulator decided to keep wait-and-see mode, as the Australian economy shows pretty slow growth pace lately. Adding to the FOMC meeting minutes, the US economic calendar will also offer investors data from the housing market, while the US dollar price actions will keep the status of the key navigator of the pair during this trading session.

Bitcoin shows bullish dynamics lately in wake of easing oppression from Asian authorities. However, the BTC/USD pair lost its positive traction, having retreated from its 2-week lows, marked at 11,769.00 spot in early Asia, which could be explained by minor correction of the asset after significant bullish rally, witnessed since early February. On the other hand, it is expected that the further growth of the pair will continue, as we still receive positive news from the Asian region regarding digital cash. According to latest headlines, the head of the S.Korea’s regulator delivered his message late Tuesday, saying that he hopes to see normalization of the virtual coin business, instead of further regulations tightening. By the moment of writing, the most popular cryptocurrency was trading near the level of 11,000, and its market capitalization was 189 billion US dollars.

Major events of the day:

UK Average Earnings Index +Bonus – 11.30 (GMT +2)

UK Claimant Count Change – 11.30 (GMT +2)

BoE Governor M.Carney’s Speech – 16.15 (GMT +2)

UK Inflation Report Hearings – 16.15 (GMT +2)

US Existing Home Sales – 17.00 (GMT +2)

FOMC Meeting Minutes – 21.00 (GMT +2)

Support and resistance levels for the major currency pairs:

EURUSD S. 1.2263 R. 1.2447

USDJPY S. 106.26 R. 107.90

GBPUSD S. 1.3889 R. 1.4077

USDCHF S. 0.9248 R. 0.9424

AUDUSD S. 0.7838 R. 0.7956

NZDUSD S. 0.7313 R. 0.7391

USDCAD S. 1.2523 R. 1.2711

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