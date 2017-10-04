FOREX FORECAST FOR 4 OCTOBER

EUR/USD

The pair was unable to break through the 1.1700 and went into the middle of the range 1.17-1.18.

Since the beginning of the day, the pair has strengthened by 0.21% and reached a session high in the area of 1.1778, while the local resistance is fixed at the 1.1780.

Now the pair is consolidating around the 1.1760-70. In order to develop an upward correction the euro needs to overcome this resistance and the level of 1.1830.





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