FOREX FORECAST FOR 2 OCTOBER

EUR/USD

The pair lost 0.44% today and now is trading at 1.1765.

Local support is at the level of 1.1730, behind it — 1.1700 and the August low in the area of ​​1.1662. The break below will possibly mean the beginning of a deep correction in the area 1.14.

To stop this destructive trend, we need at least a fall of the dollar across the whole market and comments of ECB members regarding QE cutback. This week we will hear many speaches of representatives of the ECB, perhaps they will say something important.





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