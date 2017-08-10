FOREX FORECAST FOR 10 AUGUST
Analytics & Forecasts

FOREX FORECAST FOR 10 AUGUST

10 August 2017, 13:48
Real Trade
Real Trade
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EUR/USD

Euro tested the area under the level of 1.17 yesterday. By the end of the US session it managed to return to the middle of the range 1.17-1.18, but today in Asia the euro was under pressure again.

Technically the pair can adjust to the level of 1.16 before the bullish trend, which began in January this year, will be threatened. Fundamentally it is unlikely that something will change the mood of the market today.


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