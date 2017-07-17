FOREX FORECAST FOR 17 JULY

AUD/USD



For the first time in two years AUD/USD rose above 0.7800 on Friday. From a technical point of view it is a very remarkable event, potentially indicating the possibility of growth to the next target in the area of 0.80. However, it is not necessary to hurry up with optimistic conclusions.



Over the past week AUD/USD has increased by more than 200 pips and correction now would be welcome. The pair may fall to 0.77.

Follow us on our Website, Facebook or Twitter

Real Trade Client Support

E-mail: info@realtrader.org