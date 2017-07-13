FOREX FORECAST FOR 13 JULY

0
168
USD/JPY
The first day of Janet Yellen speech in the Congress made a mixed impression on foreign exchange markets, but the yen reacted very positively. The head of the US Federal Reserve System issued a very conservative forecast for the economy and monetary policy.
Today the pair broke the support level of 113.00 and tested a minimum in the area of 112.85. Follow second Yellen speech today, as well as Friday's inflation data.
Follow us on our Website, Facebook or Twitter
Real Trade Client Support
E-mail: info@realtrader.org