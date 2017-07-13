FOREX FORECAST FOR 13 JULY
Analytics & Forecasts

FOREX FORECAST FOR 13 JULY

13 July 2017, 09:58
Real Trade
Real Trade
0
168

USD/JPY

The first day of Janet Yellen speech in the Congress made a mixed impression on foreign exchange markets, but the yen reacted very positively. The head of the US Federal Reserve System issued a very conservative forecast for the economy and monetary policy.

Today the pair broke the support level of 113.00 and tested a minimum in the area of 112.85. Follow second Yellen speech today, as well as Friday's inflation data.


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