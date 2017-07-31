Trading Advisor "Crazy Break LITE"

Hello fellow traders. In this article I want to talk about one of my trading strategies that I apply in trading in Forex. To implement this strategy, developed, written and presented i am to your attention EA "Crazy Break LITE".

Strategy. For risk diversification, trade is conducted simultaneously in 11 currency pairs: EURCHF, AUDCHF, NZDCHF, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDUSD, CADCHF, EURUSD, NZDCAD, USDCAD, USDCHF. I have developed an algorithm, for the EA finds the optimal entry point and opens a position. If the input was false, opens the additional order. Distance between orders is 30 points. Take profit is also equal to - 30 points. When several orders are open on the currency pair, the EA uses two averaging: in to the current profit and the average profit in all open and closed order on the currency pair. Therefore, even if the order was closed in a minus, in the end, we're still in the black. For trading I use the function - "Auto_Risk" - Automatic calculation of the lot size. I take-1, is one percent of the Deposit. Can use and a greater percentage of the Deposit in trading to get more profit, but always remember, if you increase profits, grow in proportion to the risks. Accordingly, the minimum Deposit must be $1000 or 1000 cents. Trade is conducted on a time frame - H4, you can experiment on other time frames. Tell you a secret, the excellent test results show pairs: EURCHF, AUDCHF, NZDCHF on M15. Trading results for this strategy you can see here - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/323949

As the Advisor applies a grid of orders, always calculate your risks. Always use limit losses.



Also please note that I tested the EA on such date: 24.06.2016 - Brexit, 09.11.2016 - Elections in America 24.04.2017 - Elections in France. These days, there were big fluctuations in the market, and EA has done their job.



Screenshots of test reports for currency pairs:



















The rest of the screenshots, as well as complete reports are in the attached file.

I am a supporter of trading on ECN accounts, but pay attention to the spreads that were used in the test. This suggests that this EA can be safely used on currency pairs with four decimal places.

The EA is available for purchase here - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/23927



In the attached archives are records of testing, screenshots of the tests and set files for the strategy described in the article.