FOREX FORECAST FOR 16 JUNE

USD/JPY



The Japanese yen fell by almost 150 pips yesterday and today continues falling, having overcome the level of 111.00. The Bank of Japan left monetary policy unchanged, what fully met the market expectations. All are waiting the press conference of Haruhiko Kuroda now, but it is unlikely that he will give even a small hint of shifting away from monetary incentives, considering that consumer inflation in Japan is still too far from the target level of the regulator. From a technical point of view, a break of resistance of 111.00 in the USD/JPY will provide an opportunity for growth to the next local level of 111.80.

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