FOREX FORECAST FOR 8 JUNE

EUR/USD



The pair should continue to remain above 1.1101 in the near future. The euro continues to remain below the high of November 2016 at 1.1300. The nearest risk is that the correction will develop up to the 2-month uptrend line.



USD/JPY



The breakthrough of the pair below 110.00-20 strengthened the bearish momentum and opened the way for further downward movement to 109.05-20 and 108.61-73. If the pair does not hold the last one mentioned support level, all attention will be switched to the area of 106.66. The nearest resistance levels are around 110.00-20, 111, 111.80-112 and 112.60.





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