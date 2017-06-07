FOREX FORECAST FOR 7 JUNE

AUD/USD

The Australian dollar becomes the leader of growth again. This time on a report on GDP in Australia, which was not so bad. Nothing outstanding but + 0.3% is better than the negative values. At the beginning of the European session AUDUSD updated the intraday high at 0.7550. The nearest resistance zone is 0.7580/00.

EUR/USD

Today we are in anticipation of tomorrow’s meeting of the European Central Bank, parliamentary elections in the UK and Comey speech. Everybody wants to know what the ECB is going to do with the QE program. It is likely that this topic will be discussed at the meeting, but by the latest comments of officials the regulator will not meet the expectations of those who hope that QE will be tightened up. In this case the euro will move down, possibly to support in the area of 1.1100.





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