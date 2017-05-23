All Blogs / My Trading / Trading Strategies All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Trading Strategies i-DayTrader EA 23 May 2017, 12:58 Bernhard Stremayr 1 440 TEST #i-DayTrader scalper profitable ecn expert ea Meta4Max 2017.06.18 08:56 #1 Great performance continues much success!! To add comments, please log in or register i-DayTrader EA Trading Strategies 440 1 2 What Optimization Could Not Do, Diversification Did: Five Uncorrelated Markets, No Losing Years Trading Strategies 18 0 $600 → $2,000+ in One Week: Live Proof from Apex Drawdown Zero (GBPJPY Results) My Trading 30 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 37 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 43 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 36 0 1 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 36 0 1 SMC ORDER BLOCK EA Trading Strategies 52 0 DRX Gatekeeper — Gold EA (XAUUSD) Trading Strategies 44 0 224 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 40 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual 62 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB