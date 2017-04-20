FOREX FORECAST FOR 20 APRIL

EUR/USD

The pair raised a little more than 100 points at the beginning of the week and now is moving in the narrow range just above the level of 1.0700. Most likely, nothing will change in this pair until Monday morning when French presidential election result will be announced.

USD/JPY

The Japanese yen is more interested in geopolitics now than in the economy, and USD/JPY is not ready to move below 108.35/00. After the last week’s fall the pair has settled in the range of 108.10-109.20.





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