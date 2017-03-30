UK and USA. Market Analysis by Bizgroup.info

UK Prime-minister Theresa May signed the papers about British exit from European Union. It was sent to the head of EU Donald Tusk. GBP/USD reacted with a fall because of Article 50. Support was found at 1.2380. Now it is very hard to predict the future of the pair. EUR is going down on the background of financial flows, which are common for the end of month, Article 50 and situation in Greece. Commodity currencies grow against USD. FTSE gained 0,3% which was caused by the GBP fall and price growth for materials. As was expected, competition authorities of EU blocked the business combination of Deutsche Doerse (XETRA: Deutsche Doerse [DB1]) and LSE (LSE: London Stock Exchange Group [LSE]).

This Thursday USA president Donald Trump will discuss the tax reform with the top economic adviser Gary Cohn. The presiden will be informed about the plans of republicans including the frontier tax. Recently Donald trump said that the bill about healthcare reform will soon be submitted to the parliament. WTI (NYMEX: Futures On Light Sweet Crude Oil (WTI) May 2017 [CL]) and Brent (ICE Europe: Fututres On Brent Crude Oil May 2017 [B]) are growing after lower than expected increase of the oil stocks in USA according to API. Today Ministry of Energy in USA will release the report, what may cause some volatility.