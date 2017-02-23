From $1000 to +250 000 (Newbies Target!!!)

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- Most of the time when one start trading they want to double their accounts in 2month.
- Although that is possible but in most cases on need to risk bulk of their accounts.
- With 2% risk of the account one can comfortably aim for return of 10 to 15% per month.
- in 5years time 1 000USD can turn into more than 250 000USD.
- 10% is a very good return and like any other investment, time is a factor.
- One also need to aim for preservation of capital.
- Your trading will improve will time and you can learn to increase your risk margin.
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