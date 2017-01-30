Pivot Points WEEKLY
Market News

Pivot Points WEEKLY

30 January 2017, 15:22
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
565

Pivot Points

WEEKLY

Last Updated: Jan 30, 6:00 am -08:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.04751.05931.06451.0711.07631.08281.0946
USD/JPY108.62111.48113.28114.33116.14117.19120.04
GBP/USD1.19221.22261.23881.25311.26921.28351.3139
USD/CHF0.98510.99220.99570.99941.00281.00651.0136
EUR/CHF1.0541.06211.06551.07031.07371.07851.0867
AUD/USD0.7360.74580.75030.75560.760.76540.7752
USD/CAD1.26161.28981.30261.31811.33081.34631.3745
NZD/USD0.6910.70760.71710.72420.73370.74090.7575
EUR/GBP0.81660.8360.84420.85530.86360.87470.894
EUR/JPY118.16120.34121.73122.52123.91124.71126.89
GBP/JPY135.28139.3141.86143.33145.89147.36151.38
CHF/JPY109.5111.99113.58114.48116.07116.97119.46
GBP/CHF1.19971.22621.241.25261.26651.2791.3055
USD/SEK8.65928.75418.80318.8498.8988.94399.0389
USD/NOK8.12958.23928.2918.3498.40078.45878.5684
EUR/AUD1.3881.40361.41051.41911.42611.43471.4503
EUR/CAD1.34281.37721.39221.41151.42651.44591.4803
AUD/CAD0.94590.9710.98180.9961.00691.02111.0462
AUD/JPY82.984.6685.7686.4387.5388.1989.96
CAD/JPY80.4183.5885.5486.7688.7289.9393.11

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.